Mary Shannon doesn’t like the fact that Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters has a waiting list of more than 1,000 kids who are in need of a mentor. The organization desperately needs more mentors. That much is clear. However, what’s not as evident to those outside of Big Brothers Big Sisters is the organization’s need to be more financially viable to be able to support a larger case load in the years ahead.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO