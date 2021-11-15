Devils in the Details - 11/15/21: Utica is Hot Edition

The early season stretch for the Devils has been a bit of a rollercoaster thus far. They have looked inspired at times and they’ve looked listless at others. Last Thursday, the Devils seemed to be riding high after a third consecutive win, with two of those being four-goal margins over the Panthers and Islanders, two teams among the favorites to finish high in the East. At the end of Thursday evening one week later, the team was now sitting on three straight losses, with two of those being three-goal defeats. Fans on Twitter quickly reverted to dejection and doom (I saw someone last night actually call this group a “Mickey Mouse team” which seems harsh for a 7-5-3 outfit that lost to a team that is now 9-0-0 at home).

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO