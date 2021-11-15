ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils in the Details - 11/15/21: Utica is Hot Edition

By Nate Pilling
allaboutthejersey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston’s top line scored three goals as the Bruins thwarted New Jersey’s attempt to sweep the homestand on Saturday. The Bruins came away with a 5-2 win over the Devils. [NHL]. Then on Sunday, the Devils battled back and stole a point in a shootout loss to the Rangers....

www.allaboutthejersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Bruins vs. Devils 11/13/21 PREVIEW

The Leader of goalscoring in New Jersey is split between Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson, who both have 6. The Points leader is Johnsson with 10 points. Dougie Hamilton is once again a fancy stats darling, leading the Devils in CF% and FF%. He’s not the xGF% leader for the Devils, that belongs to Jesper Bratt.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Fourth Line Given Lots of Responsibility

On Thursday night, in that glorious game against the Isles, you might be somewhat shocked to see who led the forward lines in minutes at 5 on 5 for the New Jersey Devils. You might expect the top line, as would seem logical. Or, you might think Dawson Mercer’s second line, as they produced a goal out there and were prominent in producing attempts on net. They dominated the competition, with extremely positive relative Corsi scores between Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Andreas Johnsson. I mean, just look at the shot contributions chart from Todd Cordell:
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators to be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak with Senators

COVID-19 remains in the world and it continues its impact in the National Hockey League this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had multiple players and their head coach sit out due to the protocol. The San Jose Sharks had several unavailable as a result too. However, the virus is currently at its most prolific with the Ottawa Senators. Ten players are in the COVID-19 protocol now: Drake Batherson, Connor Brown, Matt Murray, Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton, Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Dylan Gambrell, and Nikita Zaitsev. Combined with injuries, it is a challenge for the Senators to ice a full lineup. As the virus continues to spread among the Senators, a decision was made by the league to postpone Ottawa’s next three games.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #14: New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (7-4-2, 16 points) visit the New York Rangers (8-3-3, 19 points). SB Nation Blog: Blueshirt Banter. The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSG+, ESPN+. RADIO - Devils Hockey Network, WEPN. The last Devils game. The Devils fell to the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday. I...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils Listless in Late-Game after Blackwood is Elbowed in Head, Lose in Shootout 4-3

The New Jersey Devils were rather poor on the puck early, giving the puck away to Julien Gauthier right in front of Mackenzie Blackwood about four and a half minutes in. Gauthier went to the left of Blackwood, but Blackwood stayed on him and made the save. Alexis Lafreniere then got the puck behind the net, and set Gauthier up for a one-timer that was saved. Blackwood was tested several times in the early stages of the game - each time making the stop.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

The Emergence of Dawson Mercer

This is a post wherein I will write something that you, one of the People Who Matter, probably already know: Dawson Mercer of the New Jersey Devils is good. Really good. And he could become even better as he is just 20 years old as of a few weeks ago.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #15: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers

Our Favorite Team will end this busy run of games in the Sunshine State. First, they will play the team they first played on this run last Tuesday. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Florida Panthers (SBN Blog: Litter Box Cats) The Time: 7:00 PM ET. The Broadcasts:...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Good, Awful, Okay: Not a Winning Strategy As the Devils Fall in Florida 4-1

The Devils take on a Barkovless Panthers team tonight in Florida. We bolstered our roster ahead of tonight’s game with the addition of UDevil Fabian Zetterlund, who played his first NHL game today. First Period. The Devils come out rocking to start the game tonight. After night after night of...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Jack Capuano
Person
Connor Mcdavid
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Home Game Against Ottawa Senators Rescheduled to December 6

Originally, the New Jersey Devils were to play the Ottawa Senators on November 16. That game and two other Senators games this week were postponed by the National Hockey League due to the sheer number of Senators players and staff in the COVID-19 protocol. This afternoon, the National Hockey League announced that they have found a new date for the Devils’ home game against Ottawa, and it is really soon. This game has been officially re-scheduled for Monday, December 6 at 7 PM ET.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

An Inconsistent Team has Devils Fans Wrestling with the Madness Caused by a Decade of Failure

The early season stretch for the Devils has been a bit of a rollercoaster thus far. They have looked inspired at times and they’ve looked listless at others. Last Thursday, the Devils seemed to be riding high after a third consecutive win, with two of those being four-goal margins over the Panthers and Islanders, two teams among the favorites to finish high in the East. At the end of Thursday evening one week later, the team was now sitting on three straight losses, with two of those being three-goal defeats. Fans on Twitter quickly reverted to dejection and doom (I saw someone last night actually call this group a “Mickey Mouse team” which seems harsh for a 7-5-3 outfit that lost to a team that is now 9-0-0 at home).
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 11/9/21

Welcome to the 4th week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update! This week’s post is highlighted by Chase Stillman’s strong return from injury for the Sudbury Wolves, Case McCarthy and Luke Hughes producing from the blue line in college, and Jakub Malek continuing to dominate the Czech 2nd division. It’s also highlighted by call-ups for Tyce Thompson, who had 4 goals in 3 games last weekend for Utica, and Jesper Boqvist, who is on a great run of form himself. Let’s take a look at how each prospect performed over the past week.
NHL
numberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Monday 11/15/21

Detroit +1.5 (-235): 1-Star Rating Out of 5. The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the better stories in the NHL to start the season. They are 8-6-2 in their first 16 games, and they seem to be turning the corner on the rebuild. With some really exciting young players added to the lineup, Detroit is not to be underestimated by the other NHL teams.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Rangers#Devils Links Boston#Hayyyshayyy#Njdevils Pk Subban#Utica Comets Wwwwwwwwww#Uticacomets#Amerkshockey#Ahl Communications
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/15/21

It’s a quiet Monday in the NHL, with only two games on the schedule for this evening. The New York Islanders will try to right the ship with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Detroit Red Wings try to continue their impressive start in a battle against the Columbus Blue Jackets. As those teams and others prepare for action this week, we’ll keep track of all the minor league shuffling.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Garden State of Hockey- Episode 116: More Mixed Results

The New Jersey Devils split the week 1-1-1 again as they anticipate their trip through Florida this week. They’ll be playing one less game than expected as the Ottawa Senators have had to suspend play due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Devils look to keep pace in an extremely competitive Metropolitan Division as another week passes towards Jack Hughes’s return.
HOCKEY
allaboutthejersey.com

DitD & Open Post - 11/17/21: Get Patrik to the Hall Edition

Mackenzie Blackwood back on the ice after being pulled from Sunday’s game against the Rangers:. With the Hall of Fame festivities this week, Bryce Salvador reminds us of the obvious: Patrik Elias should be in the Hall of Fame. [Daily Faceoff]. Hockey Links. Congrats to our guy Andy Greene on...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
allaboutthejersey.com

Do the New Jersey Devils Have a Faceoff Problem?

Faceoffs in the National Hockey League may not be THE most important stat among centers, however more and more teams are paying attention to how important they are. Fans, players and executives alike know that faceoff wins lead to puck possession and the more a team possesses the puck, well the more likely they are to score goals. It’s not a difficult formula to follow, and it’s why every trade deadline, there’s always at least a player or two who gets moved to a contender simply for their ability to win draws. Points may be the premium, but faceoffs help to pay said premium.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy