Devils in the Details - 11/15/21: Utica is Hot Edition

COVID-19 remains in the world and it continues its impact in the National Hockey League this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had multiple players and their head coach sit out due to the protocol. The San Jose Sharks had several unavailable as a result too. However, the virus is currently at its most prolific with the Ottawa Senators. Ten players are in the COVID-19 protocol now: Drake Batherson, Connor Brown, Matt Murray, Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton, Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Dylan Gambrell, and Nikita Zaitsev. Combined with injuries, it is a challenge for the Senators to ice a full lineup. As the virus continues to spread among the Senators, a decision was made by the league to postpone Ottawa’s next three games.
