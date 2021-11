Battlefield 2042 is finally here, and it features an extensive arsenal of futuristic weapons for players to test out across several multiplayer maps. While 2042 might not have as large of a weapon pool as previous Battlefield games, there are still quite a few assault rifles, submachine guns, and more to use for each of the game’s Specialists. You won’t have access to every weapon right off the bat, though. Most of them have to be unlocked by playing the game. Here’s how to get all the weapons in Battlefield 2042.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO