Bonnies Beat Canisius 69-60

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 5 days ago

The St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball team fought past Canisius following a second half rally....

wesb.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bradford Era

No. 23 Bonnies overcome slow start, beat Siena in opener

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The audience had just started to fully awaken when Kyle Lofton raised both arms and implored it to grow louder. Much earlier, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, perhaps predictably given the emotions that had come with a pregame ring and banner ceremony, had gotten off to a predictably slow start.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Buffalo News

UB women go on 26-0 run, rout Canisius by 60 points

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team settled the issue early against Canisius on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls went on a 26-0 run that began with 3:24 left in the first quarter and routed the Golden Griffins 102-42. It was Canisius' the first game under new head coach Sahar Nusseibeh.
BUFFALO, NY
Record-Journal

Ayala reaches 1,000, No. 21 Maryland beats Quinnipiac 83-69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala scored 13 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and No. 21 Maryland beat Quinnipiac 83-69 to start the season on Tuesday night. Qudus Wahab added 17 points for the Terrapins, who led by 16 at halftime and never let Quinnipiac get closer than the final margin of 14.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ubspectrum.com

Women’s basketball beats Canisius by 60 in season opener

Women’s basketball (1-0) defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1), 102-42, in its season opener Tuesday night at Alumni Arena. The Bulls quickly asserted control, clutching the lead for all but one minute of the game. UB held a staggering 34-point lead at halftime over its crosstown rivals. UB saw a...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Takeaways: Xavier hangs on to beat Niagara in season-opener, 63-60

Xavier held on to take down Niagara 63-60 on Tuesday night in the season opener at the Cintas Center. Paul Scruggs led the Musketeers with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3PT), 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 turnovers in 32 minutes. He made multiple big plays down the stretch, including a pair of steals and five-straight points in the final two minutes after Niagara had cut the deficit to a two-possession game.
BASKETBALL
WKBW-TV

No. 23 St. Bonaventure men hang on against Canisius 69-60

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first Big Four battle of the 2021-22 season was a close one Sunday evening. Canisius hung with no. 23 St. Bonaventure until the end, but the Golden Griffins fell short 69-60. Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes dropped 17 apiece in the Bonnies' victory. Malek Green led all Canisius scorers with 14.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WHO 13

Iowa State beats Oregon State 60-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State 60-50 on Friday night. Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones (2-0). Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon […]
IOWA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's basketball hangs on to beat Western Kentucky 73-69

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jamison Battle was playing in only his second official game in a Gophers uniform Friday in the Asheville Championship opener, so it was no surprise he went overlooked early. First-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson took over his alma mater with 10 newcomers, but Battle was on everyone's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Pulls Off 69-60 Victory at Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senior Taurus Samuels went for a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers and graduate Brendan Barry added 19 with six long balls of his own as Dartmouth (1-1) defeated host Georgetown (0-1) at the Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon, spoiling the Hoyas' season opener. It was the first Big Green victory over a major conference opponent in almost 32 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami Herald

No. 8 Baylor celebrates title, beats Incarnate Word 87-60

Baylor coach Scott Drew crowed about the special guest he decided to bring to the meeting with reporters after a season-opening win that was really more about celebrating the Bears' first national championship. “Coach Teague,” he called MaCio Teague, one of the three guards who played key roles in the...
WACO, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boeheim scores 23 to help Syracuse beat Drexel 75-60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points and older brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 as Syracuse pulled away in the second half to beat Drexel 75-60 on Sunday. Cole Swider and Joe Girard III each scored 11 points for Syracuse (2-0). Girard made three 3-pointers and had five assists and three steals and Swider added five rebounds, four assists and five steals.
SYRACUSE, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pippen Jr. scores 30, Vanderbilt beats Texas St. 79-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half to help Vanderbilt pull away for a 79-60 win over Texas State on Sunday night. Pippen, who had his fourth career game scoring 30-plus points, made two free throws and then converted a 3-point play to spark 26-11 run to close the game. He hit back-to-back 3s to push Vanderbilt’s lead to 17 points with 2:36 to go and, after Caleb Asberry made to free throws, Pippen added a dunk and then another 3-pointer to make it 77-57 with 1:17 to play.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Arkansas beats Gardner-Webb, 86-69

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) picked up a 86-69 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs inside of Bud Walton Arena Saturday. Connor Vanover led the way with 19 points (7-12 FG) and three blocks in his first start of the season JD Notae added 18 points (7-13 FG) while knocking down four three-pointers.
ARKANSAS STATE
eastvillagetimes.com

Aztecs beat themselves, lose to BYU 66-60

The SDSU Aztecs traveled up to Provo for an opening weekend game with important NCAA tournament implications. The Aztecs have renewed a yearly matchup with their rival Cougars, defeating them in Provo in 2019, before being beaten in an empty Viejas Arena in 2020. San Diego State played solid defense, but poor Aztec shooting proved critical.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Buffalo narrowly beats North Texas 69-66

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Buffalo held off North Texas for a 69-66 win on Monday night. Rubin Jones hit a foul shot with nine seconds remaining to help the Mean Green pull within 3, but they wouldn't get any closer. Maceo Jack scored 18 points to lead the Bulls. Ronaldo...
TEXAS STATE
Hoya

MEN’S BASKETBALL | Georgetown Falls 69-60 to Dartmouth in Stunning Season Opener Loss

After 616 days, Georgetown men’s basketball finally returned to its home court at Capital One Arena on Nov. 13. With a packed student section and a large jump in attendance from previous openers, the energy was palpable. The excitement was quickly eliminated when Dartmouth pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the Hoyas 69-60 and leaving behind a shocked Georgetown crowd.
GEORGETOWN, DC

