(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia thinks we won't see much improvement in the GPU shortage in the near future, and expects supply issues to remain through the entirety of next year. In an interview with Yahoo finance, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared his outlook "I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply. We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain," he told Yahoo.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO