NFL

Bills Dominate Jets 45-17

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 5 days ago

The Buffalo Bills dominated the New York Jets 45-17...

wesb.com

nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

The Buffalo Bills announced that RB Zack Moss has been cleared from concussion protocol and is eligible to play on Sunday. Jets WR Corey Davis, who has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury, believes the team has been “starting off faster” in the time he’s missed. “The...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Bills 45, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17. Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets fell hard last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Following an exhilarating, wildly improbable, Mike White led victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the previous Sunday, the Jets were blown out by the Colts. A late comeback by the Jets made the score semi-respectable at 45 -30, but the game was never in doubt.
NFL
nny360.com

Allen, Bills return to form, blast Jets 45-17

Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and running back Matt Breida scored two touchdowns Sunday as Buffalo routed the New York Jets, 45-17, in East Rutherford, N.J. Stefon Diggs had eight receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown for the Bills (6-3), who returned to form following...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Bills Game Thread

It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the first place Buffalo Bills. The Jets are coming off a 45 - 30 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last week, a game in which the Jets defense was absolutely destroyed by the Colts’ offense. The Jets welcome back their #1 wide receiver Corey Davis this week. Quarterback Mike White gets a third consecutive start after last week’s effort was cut short by an arm injury. White and the Jets offense will face a formidable challenge in the Bills’ #1 ranked defense. The Bills defense has had its way with pretty much every quarterback the Bills have faced this year. Given the magnitude of the challenge for the Jets offense, it will probably take a great effort by the Jets’ worst in the NFL defense for the Jets to have any chance at winning today. Fingers crossed the Jets defense comes out breathing fire.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills cruise to 45-17 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — After last week’s sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they’ve been looking for in Sunday’s 45-17 win against the New York Jets. The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, […]
NFL
1075thefan.com

Joe Reitz breaks down Colts’ domination of Jets

In their first primetime home game in four years, the Indianapolis Colts crushed the New York Jets 45-30 keeping their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. Less than five days removed from that disappointing loss to the Titans, the Colts went back to running the damn ball and came out of Thursday Night Football victorious.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bills

Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement at the beginning of his Wednesday news briefing. White, who sustained a nerve contusion in his right forearm in the...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Buffalo Bills

By this time last season, the Jets had already faced - and lost to - the Bills twice. They actually only won by 10 and eight points, although those scorelines flattered the winless and overmatched Jets. The Bills remain atop the AFC East but are under pressure to bounce back after their offense laid an egg in a surprising loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Report card from 45-17 win over the New York Jets

This week the report card for the Buffalo Bills looks much better than last week’s edition for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills wanted to make adjustments this week to avoid a performance as they had and they certainly were able to do just that. The Bills offense...
NFL
audacy.com

PHOTOS: It's all Bills as Buffalo comes back strong in 45-17 win over the Jets

East Rutherford, NJ (WBEN/Getty Images/AP) - Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills heard it all after an embarrassing loss last week to Jacksonville. Maybe they're not as good as everyone thought. Maybe they're overrated. Maybe they're pretenders. And then they reminded everyone of why that was probably just an ugly...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are looking to snap out of the offensive funk that saw them inexplicably drop a 9-6 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. If All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, All-Pro wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and Buffalo’s talent-laden offense are to get back on track, they couldn’t have picked a better foe than Sunday’s Week 10 opponent: the New York Jets (2-6), who rank dead last in scoring defense (31.4 points per game).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights from the Bills' 45-17 win over the Jets

Happen to miss some or all of the action from the Buffalo Bills’ huge win in Week 10? Heading to New York to take on the Jets, Buffalo left with a huge 45-17 victory. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wide receiver Stefon Diggs over and over again. The wideout notched 163 total yards, a season-high, with a touchdown.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills injury notes for Sunday at Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills will be without Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who hasn't practiced all week due to a hamstring injury. It’ll be only the second game he ever misses with the team. Zack Moss is questionable after leaving Sunday’s loss against the Jaguars with a concussion....
NFL
WGR550

Bills roll in Meadowlands against Jets

The Buffalo Bills were humming from start-to-finish, scoring early and often on offense and forcing five takeaways from Mike White and the New York Jets offense in a 45-17 win in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NFL

