Bills Dominate Jets 45-17

It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the first place Buffalo Bills. The Jets are coming off a 45 - 30 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last week, a game in which the Jets defense was absolutely destroyed by the Colts’ offense. The Jets welcome back their #1 wide receiver Corey Davis this week. Quarterback Mike White gets a third consecutive start after last week’s effort was cut short by an arm injury. White and the Jets offense will face a formidable challenge in the Bills’ #1 ranked defense. The Bills defense has had its way with pretty much every quarterback the Bills have faced this year. Given the magnitude of the challenge for the Jets offense, it will probably take a great effort by the Jets’ worst in the NFL defense for the Jets to have any chance at winning today. Fingers crossed the Jets defense comes out breathing fire.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO