1. Corbin (11-0) Last Week: defeated Wayne County 40-8 The Redhounds’ playoff run got off to a strong start against the Cardinals. Tom Greer’s squad did whatever it wanted on offense as they amassed 386 total yards. Junior Cameron Combs recorded 146 yards and three scores through the air. Seth Huff paced Corbin in rushing as the senior tallied 103 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 touches. Highly touted prospect Treyveon Longmire delivered the team’s other rushing score. Senior Seth Mills was the team’s leading receiver with 64 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions. Sophomore Zander Curry also had a receiving touchdown. Evan Poore had Corbin’s lone takeaway against Wayne County as the senior generated an interception.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO