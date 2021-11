Education: Bachelor's degree, Virginia Wesleyan University; master's degree, Georgetown University. From the nomination: "By constantly identifying and creating new work streams and solutions, Liz’s collaboration and execution has led to client growth in numerous areas... In 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she was tasked with overseeing the creation of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield’s new campaign focused on overcoming vaccination hesitancy, which launched during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Her work with the client went on to secure two Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze Healthcare Advertising Awards. The campaign set out to reach as many adults 18 or older throughout the state of Maryland to increase awareness of the Covid-19 vaccines. And, it delivered. The campaign saw 119.7 MM total impressions and drove 88% of website traffic from February through May 2021 to the campaign site, though it was only a subset of the marketing pushing people to sign up. Partnering with another notable client, Liz was trusted with spearheading the creation of a brand refresh for SECU. The new campaign, called 'Here’s to the Seekers,' is SECU’s new brand visual identity and positioning."

