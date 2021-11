NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has hit another COVID vaccination milestone. Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 75% of all New Yorkers have now received at least one dose. NEWS: We hit a milestone! 75% of all New Yorkers have rolled up their sleeves and gotten at least one vaccine dose. If you haven't gotten your first dose yet, #GetVaccinated as soon as you can. Let’s hit 80% next, New York! pic.twitter.com/Lk1EpDJHwY — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 9, 2021 The governor says the next goal is to cross 80%. The state hit the milestone just days after vaccines were approved for children ages 5-11.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO