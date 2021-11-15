ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children carried ashore in Dover and jet-ski recovered as Channel crossings resume

Young children were carried ashore in Dover on Monday after more people risked death crossing the English Channel.

A toddler wrapped in a light blue hoodie looked around at border officials as he was carried in the arms of a woman.

The pair, possibly mother and child, were closely followed by an older child and a man after they and others were brought into the Kent port aboard a Border Force patrol boat.

It comes amid reports that a jet-ski used to cross the Channel has been recovered at sea by the RNLI and towed ashore in Dungeness.

Migrants off Dungeness (File/Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Monday’s arrivals come after 1,185 people reached the UK aboard small boats on Thursday, a new record for a single day in the current crisis.

More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the English Channel on board small boats this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

A flurry of crossings over the last two weeks have reignited tensions between Britain and France over how the issue should be tackled.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is believed to be meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Monday for another round of crunch talks about Channel crossings.

On a grey morning in Dover, dozens of people were seen being brought ashore aboard Border Force’s patrol boat Hurricane.

While many were men, border officials were also seen ushering at least six children up the gangway.

Two children and a woman were seen walking up to the quayside, accompanied by a border official who appeared to pat one of the youngsters on the back and reassure them.

Another child was seen being carried in the arms of an immigration officer as they were taken off the boat.

About 20 miles along the coast at Dungeness, lifeboat crews were seen towing a jetski onto the beach.

The RNLI is believed to have been tasked to an incident at sea earlier on Monday morning, leading to suspicions that the jetski was used in a Channel crossing.

The coastguard confirmed that it had been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Kent and had sent the coastguard helicopter a lifeboat.

