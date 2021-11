Maryland men’s basketball defeated 83-79 Quinnipiac to open up its season at Xfinity Center. Let’s take a look at how the team played. After almost two years without fans in the Xfinity Center, Maryland Basketball came away with an 83-69 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Terrapins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) dominated in the first half and slowed things down in the second, while Quinnipiac (0-1, 0-0 MAAC) came out of the gates slow and turnover-prone which led to a big deficit quickly but were able to claw back in later. Here are some of the key takeaways from the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO