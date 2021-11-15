Pozio Listening Blockers prevent devices from listening, recording, storing & sharing data

Power your phone quickly and efficiently with the Nimble PowerKnit cables. Designed to charge iPhones 3 times faster with Apple-certified 20-watt charging, these accessories are built for speed. This collection includes a range of PowerKnit cables, including USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-A. As a result, you can power your iPhone, MacBook, or other USB-C or USB-A devices. Furthermore, most of these cables are available in 3 lengths: 1, 2, and 3 meters. So you’ll never have to stretch the cord to reach your device. Best of all, they use sustainable materials such as 100% recycled plastic bottles and recycled aluminum. As a result, you can further reduce your carbon footprint while powering your devices. The packaging is also plastic-free, making these sustainable products.
