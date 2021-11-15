ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pozio Listening Blockers prevent devices from listening, recording, storing & sharing data

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve given a smart assistant or an app permission to access your microphone, your device is listening. Not a big deal? What if you were talking about your banking, mental health,...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
idownloadblog.com

How to listen, delete, and ask Amazon not to save your Alexa voice recordings

Echo is a series of smart voice assistant devices by Amazon. You can review and listen to voice commands given to Alexa on your Amazon Echo, inside the Alexa app, and any other device with Alexa built in. From here, you can delete the voice recordings individually or in bulk. The settings also allow you to stop saving your Echo recordings. Finally, you can even ask Amazon to no longer use your Alexa voice recordings for evaluation and training purposes. This’ll ensure no human hired by Amazon listens to them. In this guide, we show you how to do all these using the Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, Android, and the Amazon website in a browser on Mac or PC.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon is offering an irresistible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 is clearly one of the world's most desirable smartphones even at its regular price of $999.99 and up, so we can only imagine how excited foldable-loving bargain hunters must have been for the predictable flurry of holiday discounts.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

VogDUO 4-in-1 100W Wall Charger fast charges MacBook Pro, iPhone 13, and Galaxy gadgets

No better time to indulge! This 4-in-1 gadget offers a touch of class to your minimalist setup. A classy yet creative device, it works for both mobile and desktop use with a foldable plug and exclusive extension cable. Made of Italian genuine leather and designed by the VogDUO artisan team, it keeps your hands safe from the warmth of the charger. VogDUO 100W GaN Charger has 3 USB-C ports as well as a legacy USB-A port for your essential devices. Furthermore, it offers PD and QC fast charging with OCP, OTP, and OVP protections. Additionally, it has cutting-edge GaN technology in an ultra-small size. Designed for all your latest devices, it even fast charges the 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro with its 100-watt output. Just use the Apple MagSafe 3 Cable. Finally, choose from Tan or Limited-edition Maroon Red to complement your style.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger rapidly powers USB-C gadgets up to 3 times faster

Boasting 3-stage charging technology, the AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger offers a faster and safer charging experience. Incredibly small and lightweight, this pocket-size charger packs 30 watts in the size of an Apple 5W charger. In fact, it weighs only 0.09 pounds and is so small you’ll hardly notice it in your bag. Fast charging with up to 6 times the power and 3 times faster speed than normal 5W chargers, this one is powered by GaN+ Tech. Furthermore, it offers universal compatibility for your smartphone, tablet, laptop, Switch, headphones, and more. Providing efficient power transmission and energy dissipation techniques, it uses a PI chip and ensures high-quality protection. Moreover, it provides 3 different charging currents for different statuses. Start charging your gadgets with more speed and more power.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Blockers#Smart Speakers#Personal Data#The Pozio Cradle
Gadget Flow

AOHI 20W Type C Power Adapter is super tiny yet offers speeds 3 times faster than Apple

Judging a book by its cover isn’t a good idea—and neither is judging a charger by its size. While the AOHI 20W Type C Power Adapter is the same size as the Apple 5W iPhone charger, it boasts up to 3 times faster speeds and a maximum 20W output. That makes it a pretty awesome charging option for your smartphone. With a minimalist design, this tiny PD charger supports pretty much every iPhone model from X to 13, and it also charges up iPads and Android phones. Furthermore, it has a built-in 3-stage dynamic chip to provide high, standard, or tiny power output during different charging stages. And its intelligent control system protects your device against excessive current, overheating, overcharging, over-voltage, and short circuit situations.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Leica Q2 Reporter discreet camera allows you to work without drawing undue attention

Enhance your video and photography shoots with the Leica Q2 Reporter discreet camera. It features the unique Kevlar material on the exterior to provide excellent grip, chemical resistance, and protection against thermal hazards. In fact, this material delivers outstanding protection in harsh conditions while making this discreet camera look almost camouflaged. Keeping in theme with this subtle appearance, the Leica Q2 Reporter excludes the red Leica dot on the front and the engraving on the top plate. The Kevlar finish also protects the camera at all times, acting like body armor, as well as adding a unique texture that’s in contract with the matte olive green body. Overall, this camera is appropriate for field journalism or to use in robust environments.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Gadget Flow

Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal offers dual-color temperature lighting & an improved grip

Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

The smartest tech gadgets to give this Christmas

You pride yourself on knowing all the latest tech trends. So at Christmas, you like to go the extra mile and awe the people you love with the smartest tech gadget gifts out there. Luckily, you’ve got quite a few options this year and we’re rounding them up on today’s gift guide.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series protects your desk, resists spills, and doesn’t slip

Protect your desk and elevate your workspace with the Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series. It safeguards your desk from scratches and has a spill-resistant coating. So, if you accidentally spill your water or coffee, it won’t get damaged. What’s more, the rubber antislip base keeps this desk accessory firmly in place on your work surface. Even better, it stands in for your mouse pad. Meanwhile, the Desk Mat’s quality materials prevent it from wrinkling and shrinking. And the flat stitching prevents the edges from fraying. Also, you’ll be happy to know that the surface fabric and inner layer feature recycled polyester, giving new use to PET bottles. Moreover, this workspace accessory pairs beautifully with other Logitech products and comes in three eye-popping hues.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE uses Windows 11 SE & Microsoft 365 for Education for students

Assist education with the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE. Featuring Windows 11 SE and Microsoft 365 for Education, it simplifies learning for students, making it great for schools. In particular, Windows 11 SE features a minimal interface and an education-first menu of curated apps to minimize distractions and provide a cleaner interface. Moreover, the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE makes learning more accessible with Office 365 web apps, Chrome extensions, and Google Classroom web apps. All the while, Microsoft 365 for Education provides a suite of applications to support student learning. Furthermore, this laptop boasts a vibrant, 11.6-inch display that automatically adjusts the screen brightness to match your surroundings. You can also switch it to online or offline mode to undergo assignments from anywhere. Finally, with a 16-hour battery, it’ll remain powered from the classroom to home.
EDUCATION
Gadget Flow

Nimble PowerKnit cables charge iPhones 3 times faster with Apple-certified 20W charging

Power your phone quickly and efficiently with the Nimble PowerKnit cables. Designed to charge iPhones 3 times faster with Apple-certified 20-watt charging, these accessories are built for speed. This collection includes a range of PowerKnit cables, including USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-A. As a result, you can power your iPhone, MacBook, or other USB-C or USB-A devices. Furthermore, most of these cables are available in 3 lengths: 1, 2, and 3 meters. So you’ll never have to stretch the cord to reach your device. Best of all, they use sustainable materials such as 100% recycled plastic bottles and recycled aluminum. As a result, you can further reduce your carbon footprint while powering your devices. The packaging is also plastic-free, making these sustainable products.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wyze Cam Floodlight provides 270° motion detection and adjustable, 2600-lumen LED lights

Feel safer in your home from dusk to dawn with the Wyze Cam Floodlight. Receive 270 degrees of customizable detection to monitor your home’s surroundings as well as an adjustable range and sensitivity up to 30 feet. Plus, with sound detection and advanced AI, it ensures no intruder will go unnoticed. Furthermore, the Wyze Cam Floodlight includes 2 adjustable LED lights with a combination of 2,600 lumens alongside a dimming option. These super-bright lights will light up your entire yard without disturbing your neighbors. Moreover, you’ll receive the Wyze Cam, which doesn’t just detect and deter motion but also records footage in 1080p Full HD. It also includes Starlight Sensor Color Night Vision. Finally, this gadget knows when the sun is down and up. So you’ll never have to wonder if you left the light on.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Shure AONIC FREE ergonomic earphones provide studio-quality sound with deep bass

Listen to music exactly as artists intended with the Shure AONIC FREE ergonomic earphones. They provide studio-quality, clear audio with deep bass powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination. Or customize the audio experience via the ShurePlus Play app to adjust custom multi-band EQ and presets. Moreover, these ergonomic earphones include a pocketable charging case that provides up to 21 hours of playtime for uninterrupted audio on the go. Hone into your music with Sound Isolating technology that blocks out background noise to eliminate distractions. Alternatively, switch to Environment mode to hear the outside world at the touch of a button. Finally, experience crystal-clear calls with beamforming microphones, which are placed for optimized clarity. Overall, use these buds for workouts, commutes, leisure time, and answering calls.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones features Smart Pause to react to your movements

Listen to music exactly where you left off with the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones. Featuring Smart Pause—technology that reacts to your movement—these headphones automatically turn on and play music when unfolded. Moreover, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless removes background noise with ANC to constantly adjust the volume to your surroundings. They’re even compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant via the Voice Assistant Button. Furthermore, wear these over-ear headphones during your commute, workouts, or to answer important phone calls. In fact, the 3 integrated microphones enhance speech clarity, so a word never goes unmissed. Finally, no matter your destination, the 30-hour battery life provides extended entertainment. All the while, the ergonomic design and rotating earcups provide the perfect fit for your ears.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Xpression Camera lets you change your face, background, and clothing in real-time

If you’re a big fan of Snapchat filters and other face-altering entertainment apps, there’s a new Kickstarter campaign you need to see. Behold the Xpression Camera, a new award-winning app that allows you to transform your digital persona by reimagining your onscreen likeness in real-time. It’s already been featured in a wide range of publications and it’s only getting started. Let’s go ahead and put a face on this nifty new app, shall we?
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse features programmable keys for custom functions

Customize the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse by altering the key commands to suit your needs as well as adding macros to add custom functions. Spending time at your computer can be tiresome on your hands and fingers, that’s why this accessory only weighs 69 grams. This lightweight design offers plenty of flexibility and effortlessness for extended use. Moreover, the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse has built-in RBG lights that match any mood with just 1 click. In fact, you can change these lights without any driver or software required. Furthermore, the cable provides long-term use while offering stability to not affect the mouse’s movements. Finally, it includes a PWM3389 sensor chip with up to 16,000 DPI and 400+ IPS for incomparable gripping precision.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

How can 5D storage actually improve data storage

One thing’s for sure: There’s always something new happening behind the scenes when it comes to technology. Recently, a group of researchers managed to forge a new version of what’s called 5D optical data storage. While the jury is still out on the technologies readiness or feasibility, the implications are certainly huge; undoubtedly worth discussing. So let’s take a look at what 5D storage is and how it can improve the way in which data is stored. Check it out!
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
420
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy