Jake Paul Thumbs Down Tyron Woodley Rematch, Sets Sights On Another UFC Star

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul is busy preparing for his fight against Tommy Fury fight in December, and there is no official word on who may be next in line. However, it appears that one potential opponent who felt he could do better in a rematch has just been scratched off...

www.ibtimes.com

