Zoo simulator Let’s Build a Zoo is available today on Steam and the Epic Games store. With charming, Stardew Valley-esque graphics and what looks to be a host of management options, fans of both sims and zoos will likely want to take a look at this title. While everything looks straightforwardly adorable on the outside, however, developers Springloaded and No More Robots have introduced a few stranger game mechanics, as well. First, let’s check out the release trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO