Heez Luxury Watches are high-quality accessories at a surprisingly affordable price

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whenever I make a sizable purchase (like a mattress, for instance), I do tons of research in advance and comb through customer reviews to make sure I’m getting exactly what I want. But with something so personal and specific (like, again, a mattress), what works for others may not work for you. I recently invested in a highly rated, firm luxury mattress to help my occasional lower back pain. My old, plush mattress just wasn’t cutting it, and I found myself sinking into the bed every night. I opted for what I thought would be a luxurious upgrade but soon realized that it was too firm and not at all cooling, as was promised. Dang! What to do next?

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO