Bandai Namco has announced that the digital sale and online services of its anime franchise fighter Jump Force will be ending throughout next year. The news was shared on the official Bandai Namco Twitter pages for the US, UK and Europe, saying that digital sales will end on February 7 and 8 next year, depending on slightly differences in time zones. Online services will end between August 24 and 25 next year as well. Due to time zone selections concerning Japan, the US, and Europe, it is believed this will be a global take down.

