As an unaffiliated voter, I am totally appalled at Rep. Lamborn’s recent editorial (Nov 5 The Mountain Mail) regarding the COVID vaccine mandates. On the plus side, I am certainly happy that he is vaccinated and encourages other people to get vaccinated. However, most of the article tries to reframe the anti-vaccine argument solely as a matter of personal freedom.

