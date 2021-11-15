ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: A biased news media allows unbalanced justice

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

However you feel about the Jan. 6 incident that occurred at our Capitol, what is now going on in our country is beyond scary. Locking up...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Justice Berger correctly interpreted the 2nd Amendment

Regarding “When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever” (Nov. 8): I believe the late conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger said it best: “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Buffalo News

Letter: Biden must give military the honor they deserve

President Biden calls military veterans the soul of America. Then Biden denied the Wall Street report that his administration is considering paying migrants $450,000 who were separated at the southern border from their children. I think of our military veterans who have put their lives on the line over the...
MILITARY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bangor Daily News

Letter: How do we stop social media misinformation?

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. COVID has taken a turn for the worse ever since it has been in the U.S. This pandemic has brought out a range of emotions from all different kinds of people. Specifically the act of freedom of speech. People think that because they’re told to wear a mask by others that they’re allowed to bring up the law of free speech. This is a fair argument, but we’ve seen that it doesn’t tend to get anywhere.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Democrat#Republican
Buffalo News

Letter: How do these people manage to get elected?

A man posts a video fantasizing about killing a woman and attacking another man. Once upon a time this individual would be referred for a mental health evaluation, if not treatment. If you’re a member of Congress, I guess it can be passed off as a “joke.”. Rep. Paul Gosar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Approach to story ignores crucial principle of justice

Constitution-loving Americans ought to be disturbed to see an article that willfully ignores two foundational tenets of our justice system: presumed innocence and the right to remain silent in a slanted summary of a trial in Kenosha, Wis. The Nov. 14 Reading Eagle headline on this story was “Did Kyle...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
China
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy