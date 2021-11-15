Tracking a steady warming trend

Tracking a gradual warming trend this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The work week is starting off chilly but sunny and dry. Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking temperatures near 70 by the afternoon. We will be dry for much of the week.

Sunny skies continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The mid 70s return by mid to late week. Onshore winds develop behind a front on Friday. A few coastal showers are possible over the weekend.

Both days this weekend will feature isolated coastal showers and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

