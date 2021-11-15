ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NPR books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

By Whatsapp
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46. Mayer is remembered for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NPR

Celebrating Petra Mayer's legacy and the joy she brought to NPR

There's no good way to share terrible news. This episode is a tribute to our friend and colleague Petra Mayer, who died suddenly on November 13 of what's believed to have been a pulmonary embolism. Petra was a treasured member of NPR's Culture desk, a funny and lovely person, and a great advocate for books both literary and not, including the romance and speculative fiction titles she passionately promoted for coverage at NPR. She was indispensable in developing some of the projects that have been so critical to the growth of NPR Books, especially the Book Concierge and the yearly summer books poll. She also made many appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour. Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and I, who all worked with Petra for many years, gathered with NPR's Barrie Hardymon, one of Petra's fellow book editors, to remember our friend and listen back to some of her smart, sharp thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Editor, Sociology Books (Maternity Cover) - Palgrave Macmillan

Palgrave Macmillan, a part of Springer Nature, is a global publisher specializing in cutting-edge academic books. We publish monographs, journals, textbooks, professional and reference works, in print and online. In subjects ranging from Political Science, Economics and History, to Literature, Linguistics and Sociology, the list contains original works by many of the foremost scholars, writers and editors in the world, including Nobel laureates and internationally recognized experts. We're looking for an engaged and experienced Editor to manage and develop our longstanding and award-winning Sociology book list, based at our London office.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Anna Wintour: Magazine Editor Turned Huma Abedin’s Book Editor

Click here to read the full article. Anna Wintour may be best known as the longtime editor in chief of Vogue, but she has also moonlighted as the editor for her friend Huma Abedin’s new memoir “Both/And.” “She was the very, very first person to see the pages because I wrote most of the book at her house [in Mastic, Long Island],” Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, told WWD at a launch party for the book at fashion designer Tanya Taylor’s home in SoHo. “I would literally print the pages and she saw them in very, very raw form. She gave...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD
San Francisco Examiner

Legendary local comedian dies at 94

Mort Sahl, who confronted Eisenhower-era cultural complacency with acid stage monologues, delivering biting social commentary in the guise of a stand-up comedian and thus changing the nature of both stand-up comedy and social commentary, died on Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California, near San Francisco. He was 94.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Amherst College#Science Fiction#National Public Radio#Book Concierge#Holy Cross Hospital#Npr Books#Wbur#Columbia University
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” Actor of 26 Years “No Longer Part of Cast” After Calling Four Star Transgender Admiral a “Dude” on Social Media

“General Hospital” has ousted actor Ingo Rademacher, who’s played Jasper Jacks for 25 years. Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn, also with the soap for a quarter century, confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote:. Grahn’s Tweet was in response to a first one from trans actor Cassandra James, who plays a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Katy Tur Is Returning to MSNBC on Nov. 15

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur announced on Twitter Thursday that she’ll be returning to her 2 p.m. show on Monday, Nov. 15. Tur has been on maternity leave since May. Her baby girl Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil was born on May 13, and is the second child (and first girl) for Tur and CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil. Tur and Dokoupil, who married in October 2017, also have a 2-year-old son, Teddy. Dokoupil has two other kids from a previous marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Julia Roberts' Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's no secret that Julia Roberts put acting on the back burner the minute she became a mom almost 17 years ago. Of course, even Roberts' back burner was still the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of, but there was no point following the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on Nov. 28, 2004, at which her children were not at the center of her universe. (And that really started ahead of their birth, a chance to play "pregnant Julia Roberts" having been written into 2004's Ocean's Twelve.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

NBC News

230K+
Followers
33K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy