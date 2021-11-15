ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

He's a Texas County's Top Law Enforcement Official. What's His Name Doing on an Oath Keeper Roster?

By Tim Dickinson
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Jeff Lyde, of Clay County Texas, prefers a thin-blue-line gaiter instead of a covid mask. And he shares right-wing memes on Facebook that express contempt for the federal government. In October he posted, “LET’S GO BRANDON!” — the right’s G-rated code for “fuck Joe Biden.” He posted meme in April...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 130

Nancy Nma
4d ago

They should all be removed from law-enforcement. Anyone involved the Ku Klux Klan, oath keepers, proud boys, QAron on need to be removed

Reply(54)
42
Abandoned By Republicans
4d ago

Texas? Law enforcement? Republican? Of course he’s a racist Oath Keeper. He’s no doubt proud of it, knowing it will increase his support in racist Texas.

Reply(5)
14
Miguel Sword
4d ago

They have BETRAYED THE BADGE, just more REDNECK WHITE SUPREMACISTS lacking any semblance of integrity and decency

Reply(3)
24
Related
MSNBC

How Trump steered America's police straight into the Oath Keepers

Last fall, an anonymous hacker leaked a list of almost 40,000 past and present members of the Oath Keepers, a paramilitary group that often recruits military and police personnel. Reporters at NPR and WNYC/Gothamist scoured the data and ran the apparent members logs against rosters of active police officers in Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Seguin, TX
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Texas Sheriff Linked to Oath Keepers Charged with ‘Official Oppression’

A Texas Sheriff was arrested on counts of “official oppression” — and briefly detained at the county jail he oversees, before being released on bond Thursday. Jeffrey C. Lyde is the top lawman in Clay County in rural North Texas, near the Oklahoma border. But he’s now the one in legal jeopardy, facing Class A misdemeanor charges for unlawfully jailing inmates for longer than two days without a finding of probable cause. It has been a big week for Lyde. Rolling Stone revealed Monday that his name appears on leaked membership rolls of the Oath Keepers, a right wing militia group that...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Daniels
WJHL

What is the Cornbread Mafia? A law enforcement expert’s perspective

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cornbread Mafia…it’s been trending since the parents of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells’ parents appeared on Dr. Phil Thursday. “You have to actually look at what is organized crime,” said Eric Stanton, assistant professor and lead instructor of criminal justice and behavioral and social sciences at Northeast State Community College. […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Oath Keepers#Texas Attorney General#Guns#Covid#The New York Times#Propublica#Npr#Rolling Stone
cw39.com

POLL: Abbott’s response to Beto O’Rourke announcing run for Texas governor

AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) – Texans For Greg Abbott Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Beto O’Rourke announced he is running for office yet again:. “From Beto O’Rourke’s reckless calls to defund the police to his dangerous support of the Biden Administration’s pro-open border policies, which have resulted in thousands of fentanyl deaths, Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he has more in common with President Biden than he does with Texans. Governor Abbott proudly supports the men and women of law enforcement, has deployed Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and resources to secure the border, and has created a business climate that has made Texas the economic engine of America. The last thing Texans need is President Biden’s radical liberal agenda coming to Texas under the guise of Beto O’Rourke. The contrast for the direction of Texas couldn’t be clearer.”
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tom Handy

A Texas Lawmaker Changed Parties With Governor Abbott Watching

A Texas House Democrat changed parties and he received a strong congratulation from Governor Greg Abbott. On Monday, Texas House Representative Ryan Guillen was joined by Abbott as he announced he was seeking re-election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Guillen was elected as a Democrat representing District 31.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

More than a ton of marijuana worth $1.7M-plus seized at Texas border

ROMA, Texas — Federal and local authorities collaborated Wednesday to thwart a marijuana smuggling scheme involving more than a ton of suspected marijuana. Agents with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector, assisted by deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, seized the drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million on Wednesday from a travel trailer in Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy