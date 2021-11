The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...

