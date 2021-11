Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new, asymmetrical online game that's headed to Switch and other platforms in 2022. The game has you teaming up with others in seven-on-one matches; the seven Survivors, having been sucked into the mysterious 'Temporal Seam', must team up to fend off the eighth standalone player, known as the Raider. The Raider's task is to simply wipe out the team of Survivors, who can only use items, weapons, and vehicles they find to try to escape.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO