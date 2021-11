There’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard from Roku lately, whether it’s in the news, or as part of the streaming platform’s latest marketing push. Good timing, then, since we’ve got some serious decisions to make when it comes to any Black Friday Roku deals. There are a lot of Roku products, which means there are a lot of fantastic Black Friday deals to be had. And one of the most important will be from Roku TV itself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO