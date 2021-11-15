ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Borders Forest Trust celebrates planting two millionth tree

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group restoring native woodlands in southern Scotland has celebrated planting its two millionth tree. The Borders Forest Trust (BFT) - set up 25 years go - carried out the ceremony on Saturday near the...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Planting inspiration 1 tree at a time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we hike through our journey of life, we often find people that inspire us. In the environmental community, there are many who epitomize altruism and accomplish so much just because it's the right thing to do. West Side Septuagenarian Stephanie Berghash is one of those examples.
BUFFALO, NY
BBC

Woodland of 13,000 trees to be planted on Exmoor

A new woodland is being planted on Exmoor as part of a drive to increase tree cover and fight climate change. The project which has started at Bye Wood involves increasing woodland cover by 13.5% to the recommended 17% by 2050 on Exmoor National Park. The first 300 of 13,000...
KITV.com

Tree planting marks Arbor Day celebration

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi was joined Friday by Councilmember Radiant Cordero, keiki & teachers from Navy Hale Keiki School, City staff from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation and Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency to celebrate Arbor Day and finalize the planting of five new trees at Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park.
HONOLULU, HI
Journal & Sunday Journal

Volunteers plant trees at two Shepherdstown sites

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Community volunteers joined with members of Shepherdstown’s Rotary Club and Community Club on a frosty Saturday, Nov. 6 to to help plant trees at two sites that are very important to the town: Elmwood Cemetery and Morgan’s Grove Park. In all, about 25 people participated. The project was...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
BBC

More than a thousand trees to be planted in north Northamptonshire

More than 1,000 trees are due to be planted across North Northamptonshire after the local council secured a grant to fund their purchase and upkeep. The money from the Local Authority Treescape Fund will be paid between financial years 2021/22 and 2024/25. In all, North Northamptonshire Council has been awarded...
U.K.
Houston Chronicle

It's tree-planting time in Texas

Did you know Texas had its own Arbor Day? It’s the first Friday in November; National Arbor Day is in April, which is the ideal planting time for northern climates. However, here in the South, trees (and most plants) establish much better in cooler temperatures of late fall. So this is tree-planting time in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Morning Sun

Trees NOW Isabella works to plant more trees around Isabella County

Trees NOW Isabella continues to work to increase the tree canopy in Mount Pleasant and Isabella County. The organization is focused on reforesting Mt. Pleasant and Isabella County as one of the ways to promote helping the environment. Trees help improve air, water and soil quality and physical and mental health as well as reduce heating and cooling costs, “the Heat Island Effect,” maintenance costs and street noises, among other benefits.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Citizen Online

Watch Now: Planting trees in Auburn

Walt Aikman, co-founder of Grow Auburn's Trees!, spoke about the importance of planting trees in the city while speaking a crowd of volunteers at Auburn Permaculture Park for a tree planting event Saturday.
AUBURN, NY
The Independent

‘Immoral’ developers ‘targeting rural areas and refusing to build on brownfield sites’

Developers are “gorging” on greenfield sites in rural areas to build despite a record amount of brownfield land being available for construction, a charity has said.A report by the CPRE, an organisation that aims to protect the countryside, said there is enough brownfield land in England to accommodate 1.3 million homes.Despite this, CPRE said “wasteful and immoral” developers are choosing to concrete over greensites because it is cheaper. Emma Bridgewater, the charity’s president, is calling for councils and planners to take a “brownfield first policy”.“We need to direct councils and developers to use these sites – often in town and...
La Grande Observer

Forest flaunting: Celebrating the tamarack

Whoever named the Blue Mountains didn’t account for the tamaracks. Perhaps this person, whose identity is lost to history, never saw the mountains during autumn. Because when the tamaracks — a deciduous conifer common in much of the mountain range — are in the midst of their seasonal shedding of needles, blue would not seem to be the color most likely to occur to a viewer.
BAKER CITY, OR
Mining Journal

Holiday trees offered at forest

GLADSTONE –As the holiday season approaches, if you are looking for the perfect weekend family activity, the Hiawatha National Forest would like to suggest Holiday tree gathering. Permits, just $5 a piece, are available online at recreation.gov for the holiday season. Purchase information and details about designated cutting areas, dates...
GLADSTONE, MI
KCRG.com

City of Springville plants new trees after derecho

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Springville replaced 60 trees that were damaged by the derecho on Saturday. Through a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever, the city worked with dozens of volunteers to put the trees up in a number of city parks. The parks and recreation department said the city lost about 200 trees due to the derecho. That was about one to two trees per household according to the city.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
wnmufm.org

Forest Service has tree-cutting permits for the holidays

GLADSTONE, MI— The Hiawatha National Forest is offering a fun and inexpensive family activity for the upcoming holiday season. Officials are offering permits to cut a holiday tree. Cutting your holiday tree on the National Forest improves forest health by helping to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees, allowing...
GLADSTONE, MI
L'Observateur

Brock: Planting & caring for trees

I was staring at the post-Ida landscape recently and noticed something I’m sure a lot of you have, too. The skyline looks totally different. The trees by the track are gone, giving me a clear view of the neighborhood there. And the live oak that used to provide me covered parking is nothing but a huge stump.
