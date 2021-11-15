ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New polymer detection method in the fight against water pollution

By Tokyo Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA peptide sensor to detect water-soluble polymers in wastewater, a major contributor to pollution on par with microplastics, has been developed by scientists from Tokyo Institute of Technology. The new technique takes advantage of the bonding that occurs between peptides and different polymers to train a machine learning algorithm that can...

