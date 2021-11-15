Online tools power students and young jobseekers in a pandemic

Across the United States, workers have been exercising their power and calling for strikes over wages and working conditions. So far in 2021, 176 strikes have been called, and October in particular has seen a flurry of labor activism, causing #Striketober to trend for weeks. More than 25,000 workers went on strike in October alone, with John Deere and Kellogg’s factory workers making headlines, and smaller actions among nurses, distillery workers, graduate students, and coal miners have additionally been popping up around the country. This figure does not account for the hundreds of thousands of workers that were given concessions to bring them back from the brink of a strike—for example, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents 60,000 film and television production employees, narrowly averted a strike when it reached a contract that adequately addressed its demands. Additionally, many non-unionized workplaces, such as Amazon and Starbucks, have been seeing new efforts to unionize. This feels like a defining moment in labor relations, and is worthy of celebration and careful attention.

