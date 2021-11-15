New insights into cell polarity

Keiran Smalley of H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and his MRA-funded team hope to find a genetic ‘smoking gun’ of what causes acral melanoma, a rare subtype of melanoma that develops on the palms, soles of feet, or under finger or toe nails, and comprises about two to three percent of all melanomas. The researchers assumed that, like many cutaneous melanomas, acral melanomas evolve from moles whose growth goes awry due to a series of specific genetic flaws. But this didn’t prove to be so for most of the tissues they analyzed when the researchers genetically compared benign moles from acral sites (feet, hands) to that of acral melanoma tumors. “This surprised us because it suggests it is unlikely that acral nevi [moles] are likely to be the precursors for the majority of acral melanomas,” Smalley said.
