New insights into cell polarity

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Researchers with the University of Cambridge for the first time leveraged human data to quantify the speed of various processes in the brain that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. And to their surprise, it developed differently than expected. The original idea was that changes began from a single point in the brain, which sparked a chain reaction that led to brain cell death. Using post-mortem brain samples from Alzheimer’s patients and PET scans from living patients, they tracked the aggregation of tau, one of the two abnormal proteins associated with Alzheimer’s. The other is amyloid beta. These proteins cause brain cells to die and the brain to shrink, leading to memory loss, changes in personality and difficulty in cognition. They published their research in Science Advances.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO