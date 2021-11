Vergil Ortiz has a fight date and the chance to enter a final title elimination bout. They just won’t occur on the same night. The unbeaten welterweight contender from Grand Prairie, Texas is being groomed for an active 2022 campaign, as he is set to return January 22. The fight date was confirmed by Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions and Ortiz’s promoter who was forced to reveal the news during the mandatory challenger portion of the 59th annual WBC Convention on Tuesday.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO