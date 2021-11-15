ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

METALS-Copper holds steady as Chinese data sends mixed signals

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched a 2-1/2 week high on Monday as economic data in top consumer China showed unexpectedly strong industrial output but also weakness in the property sector.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,730 a tonne in official trading after reaching $9,773, the highest since Oct. 27.

Prices are up around 25% this year after rising 26% in 2020 but have lost momentum in recent months.

Fears of a slowdown in China are overblown with the government likely to act if needed to support growth, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

He said copper should rally strongly later in the decade as demand increases and supply runs short. “The copper market will head into a structural deficit in the next few years but not in the next few months,” he said.

CHINA: China’s industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than expected in October, but the metals-intensive property sector posted poor performance as construction starts and investment by developers fall.

COAL: Chinese coal prices plunged, heralding lower energy costs for smelters and pressuring metals prices.

MARKETS: Global equities sat near record highs and the dollar near a 16-month high, keeping dollar-priced metals expensive for buyers with other currencies. In China, the yuan weakened and stocks fell.

SQUEEZE: A supply squeeze in the LME warehouses system continued to ease, with the premium for cash copper over the three-month contract falling below $100 a tonne for the first time in a month. CMCU0-3

On-warrant copper stocks in LME warehouses have risen to 50,300 tonnes from 14,150 tonnes last month but are still down from more than 200,000 tonnes in August. MCUSTX-TOTAL

CHINA OUTPUT: China’s production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – was 5.26 million tonnes in October, up 0.5% from September but down 2.6% year-on-year, the statistics bureau said.

METALS PRICES: LME aluminium was down 0.9% at $2,677 a tonne, zinc fell 0.4% to $3,254, nickel lost 1.2% to $19,750, lead slipped 0.2% to $2,355 and tin was down 0.3% at $37,750.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Metals Prices#Yuan#Chinese#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Commerzbank#Mcustx
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Chinese firms to use INE copper prices more in international trade

Companies including Chinese copper producers Jiangxi Copper and Zijin Mining on Friday agreed to use yuan-denominated Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) prices more in cross-border trade, the bourse’s parent said. China, the world’s top copper consumer, launched the INE copper contract a year ago in a bid to exert more...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Global equities trade mixed after mixed US data

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The US stock index futures are rising currently. Brent is down currently after reports United States has asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations including China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles. Gold prices are edging higher. Stock index futures are...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
actionforex.com

USD Sends Mixed Signals In A Nervous Market

The USD edged lower against a number of its counterparts yesterday, sending some mixed signals with safe haven currencies like JPY and CHF being among the main gainers for the day. US stocks also tended to send mixed signals as worries in the market increased as the US Treasury Secretary Yellen repeated her warning that the US government may run out of money on the 15th of December and despite a temporary solution being found, uncertainty about the issue remains. As for financial releases, the construction data for October sent some mixed signals yesterday and today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure and the Philly Fed Business Index for November. On the monetary front we note the speech of Chicago Fed President Evans and should he sound more hawkish we may see the USD getting some support.
BUSINESS
Watauga Democrat

Why the economy is sending mixed signals

Government revisions show job growth was actually strong this summer and retail sales are booming. But inflation is high and consumer sentiment is low. CNN's Matt Egan breaks down why it's such a confusing time for the US economy. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle at lowest since early October

Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since early October. Prices fell sharply following a South China Morning Post report that said the U.S. and China discussed the possible release of oil from their reserves to help lower international oil prices, during a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. Biden, meanwhile asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into possible illegal practices that are contributing to rising gasoline prices. Oil failed to find support even as data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a weekly decline of 2.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the first weekly decline in four weeks. December West Texas Intermediate oil dropped $2.40, or 3%, to settle at $78.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since Oct. 7, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

The Oil Market Is Struggling To Interpret Mixed Signals

Global oil inventories are at multi-year lows, with unprecedented stock draw across the Americas and Asia. At the same time, a new wave of covid has increased fears of another round of lockdowns and more demand destruction. The market is likely waiting on news from either the U.S. or OPEC+...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper logjam in Chinese ports shows lingering pandemic snarls

A copper logjam in Chinese ports is showing signs of easing but remains at more than triple pre-pandemic levels. Ships able to carry about 370,000 tons of semi-processed concentrates from Chile and Peru are waiting to be unloaded, IHS Markit data show. While that’s down 13% from October, it’s still way above year-ago levels and represents 30-40% of all monthly deliveries to China from the top two mining nations.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Dollar surge drives down copper prices

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of U.S. interest rate rises lifted the dollar to 16-month highs, making metals priced in the greenback costlier for buyers with other currencies. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.6%...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold holds steady ahead of Fed speeches

Precious metals have experienced some significant volatility in recent times with the price of gold hovering in a $30 range over the last week and after gaining around 5% since the start of November. This comes despite the significant gains made by the US Dollar which traditionally tends to have an inverse correlation with the price of gold and which has recently reached the highest level since July 2020 as the USD index hovers around 95.946 after reaching a high of 96.255. On the other hand, rising inflation expectations, which have been downplayed extensively by the Federal reserve, continue to drive demand for gold as investors attempt to find covers against it and as markets remain uncertain about upcoming monetary policy decisions. Furthermore, the recent pullback seen in cryptocurrencies has also boosted demand for the precious metals as some seek more traditionally stable opportunities to invest, especially given the fact that gold has had a tendency to perform well heading into the end of the year. Today’s Fed speeches could shed some light on what the US central bank is likely to do in the upcoming meeting and what it’s outlook for the economy is as inflation continues to reach record levels and as investors seek refuge from rising inflation and excess volatility.
BUSINESS
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises as investors cheer Xi-Biden talks

(Updates prices, adds details) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened and risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7% to...
U.S. POLITICS
mining.com

Stocks set for steady start ahead of China data: markets wrap

Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Monday as traders await key Chinese economic data and monitor bond-market volatility triggered by high inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. Futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose while Australia’s were little changed. Technology shares bolstered the S&P 500 Friday,...
MARKETS
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices ease on firm dollar, weak Chinese property data

Nov 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices eased on Monday, as a firmer dollar buoyed by expectations of a U.S. rate hike and further signs of weakness in the Chinese property market weighed on sentiment. The dollar held near a 16-month high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

METALS-London copper eases as dollar firms on rate hike bets

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London fell on Friday as the dollar firmed on bets of an earlier U.S. interest rate hike that could slow down the pace of global economic recovery. The dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers, amid expectations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

METALS-Copper prices slip after U.S. inflation boosts dollar

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices lost ground on Friday as the dollar was underpinned by investors’ bets that the U.S Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy faster than expected. Surprisingly high U.S. inflation this week boosted the dollar to its strongest since July 2020, making commodities priced in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy