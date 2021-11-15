ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Undeterred Khama Worthy reveals he's been released by UFC: 'This lion still got the hunger in him'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9KN6_0cx1nSrl00

Khama Worthy’s UFC run has come to an end.

After a hot start to his octagon tenure, Worthy (16-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was stopped in three straight bouts, leading to his release from the promotion. The 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram and said he’s not done yet.

“I just got word from my management team that I’ve been cut from the UFC.

I just wanted to thank the @ufc and @danawhite for the amazing opportunity!

@iridiumsportsagency and my man @jasonkhouse you guy’s helped me change my life and I can’t thank you enough for that. To of my loyal fans in Pittsburgh and all over the word, I thank you so much for all the support and love🙏🏾.

One door closes and another one opens, this lion still got the huger in him🦁 back on the hunt we go!! #teamdeathstar #positivevibesonly💯”

Worthy kicked off his UFC run with a big upset TKO of Devonte Smith at UFC 241, which earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. He then picked up a third-round submission of Luis Pena, but was not able to keep that momentum going.

In his third octagon appearance, Worthy was stopped by Ottman Azaitar in the first round, followed by two more Round 1 knockout losses to Jamie Mullarkey and, most recently, Jai Herbert at UFC Fight Night 196 on Oct. 23.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

MMA fans disgusted by ‘horrific’ inter-gender fight

MMA fans were left disgusted after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. One viewer described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the ref was forced to stop the bout. Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen critical of Max Holloway’s performance at UFC Vegas 42: “He got blessed by being a pain in the ass”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was not impressed with Max Holloway’s performance against Yair Rodriguez. Holloway (23-6 MMA), the UFC’s former featherweight champion, was returning to action on Saturday for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. ‘Blessed’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fights.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Pena
Person
Devonte Smith
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Ufc 241#The Hunger#Combat#Instagram A#Khama#Thedeathstar 1#Tko
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reveals If The AEW Roster Is Vaccinated, Has He Been Vaccinated?

During a recent interview with PW Torch, AEW President Tony Khan commented on whether the AEW roster is vaccinated, whether it’s mandatory, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if the AEW roster is vaccinated: “I have got word that most of the roster...
NFL
Sherdog

Khama Worthy Announces UFC Release Following Three-Bout Skid

Khama Worthy’s Ultimate Fighting Championship tenure got off to a spectacular start, but he was unable to maintain that momentum. The lightweight competitor recently announced that he was released from the Las Vegas-based promotion in a post on his Instagram account. The 35-year-old known as “The Deathstar” went 2-3 in UFC competition.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards unloads on ‘journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269: ‘He’s been dodging me’

Leon Edwards says he isn’t surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight at UFC 269. Edwards and Masvidal were set to have their highly-anticipated grudge match on December 11. The fight was years in the making after the three-piece and a soda, but it was revealed last week “Gamebred” was out of the fight which the Brit isn’t surprised about.
UFC
chatsports.com

Khama Worthy, former Invicta FC champion Livinha Souza released from the UFC

The UFC has parted ways with two more fighters. Lightweight Khama Worthy, who burst onto the scene with a surprise win in his UFC debut, announced on Instagram that he’s no longer with the promotion after suffering three consecutive defeats. “I just got word from my management team that I’ve...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy