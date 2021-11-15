9-year-old Astroworld concertgoer dies, death toll now 10 | Morning in America

From Kenosha: Fellow protesters we will be at the collective (with food, music, and space heaters!) to respond to the unjust and outrageous verdict! Kyle Rittenhouse is a mass murderer protected by the state! Dress warmly! – Hit the streets, occupy, strike! If you can’t make it to Kenosha protest in your city, protest where you are! Hoist banners, signs everywhere! If you’re a member of a union, community organization, student group push out statements, build direct actions everywhere! To the streets! We will not stand for racist, bigoted vigilantism! All power to the people!

