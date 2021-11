Before becoming CFO at Picsart, the world’s largest online creative platform for photo and video editing, Craig Foster was the CFO of five other technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Prior to these stints, he was a software investment banker at UBS and a finance consultant at Deloitte, whose job was to deploy giant ERP systems. “When Marc Andreesen (at venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz) said that `software is eating the world,’ to me he was preaching to the choir,” said Foster.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO