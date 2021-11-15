1&1 Versatel Partners With RingCentral to Bring the Power of Gigabit Internet and Business Communications to its Customers

New firm helps marketers to increase agility and performance of quickly accelerating auction-based advertising investments. Seeking to address the growing importance of biddable media in advertising, industry veterans John Donahue and Chris Copeland today announced the launch of Up & to the Right, a consultancy bringing together Donahue’s advisory business, WLxJS, and Copeland’s growth consultancy, C2Next. Up & to the Right will focus exclusively on biddable media, encompassing all programmatic channels as well as search, ecommerce and social platforms. With growth accelerating rapidly over the last 18 months, these channels now account for in excess of 60% of all media investment, with total market size projections increasing by $120B over just the past year.

