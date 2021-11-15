ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1&1 Versatel Partners With RingCentral to Bring the Power of Gigabit Internet and Business Communications to its Customers

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingCentral and 1&1 Versatel will offer organizations of all sizes a jointly developed cloud communications solution – RingCentral mit 1&1 Connected Calls. 1&1 Versatel, one of Germany’s leading business-to-business (B2B) providers of fiber gigabit connections and network-related services, announced their partnership with RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise...

PhunCoin by Phunware to Begin Trading

Phunware, Inc. , a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it will begin processing initial issuances of PhunCoin (PHCN), which will be available for trading exclusively on Securitize, the first blockchain-enabled transfer agent registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Webscale and MageMojo Sign Strategic Partnership

New Alliance Brings Headless, PWA and Enhanced Cloud Delivery to the SMB Segment. Webscale, the cloud platform for modern commerce, announced a strategic partnership with MageMojo, a leading cloud hosting platform for Adobe Magento-powered stores. The partnership will see Webscale become the exclusive cloud delivery partner for MageMojo customers, providing deep visibility and control over the security, performance and availability of their storefronts. Under the terms of the agreement, MageMojo’s Stratus MaaS platform will be rebranded as Webscale Stratus.
Netcore Cloud is the Only Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights 2021 “Voice of the Customer” Report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Customers’ Choice Recognition Based on Overall Rating, User Interest, and Adoption. Globally recognized MarTech SaaS company Netcore Cloud announced that it has been named a 2021 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. According to the report, Netcore Cloud is the only platform to have won the distinction this year among the 17 providers analyzed, including prominent players such as Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, and Pega.
Genesys Positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms for Customer Service 2021 Vendor Assessment

Genesys DX recognized for broad range of functionality, low-code/no-code capabilities and strong reporting and analytics tools. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Platforms for Customer Service Use Cases 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48340721, November 2021) report for the broad range of functionality of Genesys DX, a standalone AI-powered digital customer engagement platform.
Social Audio Platform Walkie-Talkie Raises $3.25M

#1 Ranked Social Networking App of Generation Z Surpasses 20M Downloads Fueled by Sky-High Engagement Metrics and 100% Organic Growth. Picslo Corp. has announced a funding round of $3.25 million led by Heroic Ventures and followed by additional investments from TI Platform Ventures, LDV Partners, Partech, Diaspora Ventures, Breega, and Kima Ventures. Leader of one of the world’s fastest-growing audio communities, Picslo is the developer of Walkie-talkie, a popular audio-based social media app aimed at Generation Z.
Thanks Again Partners With Pentadata

Leading loyalty solution for the travel industry selects secure API-based financial data platform Pentadata as its account-linking partner. Travel rewards program Thanks Again announced it has forged a partnership with Pentadata, a trusted API-based data platform that puts consumers’ needs first. The agreement between the two organizations enables the loyalty company, which lets members automatically earn rewards when they shop, park, or dine at thousands of retailers in and around more than 100 airports throughout North America, to enhance its offering.
Knack Secures Series A Equity Investment from Second Avenue Partners

Second Avenue Partners Co-Founder Nick Hanauer joins the Knack Board of Directors; $3.5 million will support Knack’s rapid growth. Knack, the leader in custom gifting, announced that it has raised $3.5M in Series A equity investment to support the company’s rapid growth in the personal and corporate gifting space. The latest fundraising round was led by Seattle-based Second Avenue Partners. As part of the equity investment agreement, Second Avenue’s partner and co-founder, Nick Hanauer will join the Knack board of directors.
IRIS.TV Announces New US Partnership with GroupM’s Finecast to Incorporate Video-Level Data into All Premium Video and Connected TV Ad Buys

The new agreement will provide contextual and brand-safe targeting for all Finecast US clients through IRIS-enabled™ supply partners. IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and Finecast US, a leading addressable TV provider, today announced that they have entered into a partnership to make IRIS-enabled contextual targeting, and brand safety tools available directly to Finecast’s local market clients. The new partnership will make it possible to guarantee brand safety across the Advanced TV (CTV and premium streaming video) marketplace while delivering the contextual targeting that marketers demand as audience-based targeting becomes more challenging.
Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
LoginID and NFT PRO Announce Partnership

LoginID will provide their APIs and SDKs as part of the NFT PRO™ Platform, providing FIDO2 strong authentication to help secure NFTs. LoginID, a FIDO-certified passwordless authentication provider, announced a partnership with NFT PRO, an industry leader for providing tools for the creation, management, and distribution of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
JumpMind Releases SymmetricDS Pro 3.13 Data Replication Software

SymmetricDS Pro expands data replication capabilities for PostgreSQL and adds support for more databases including Azure Cosmos, MongoDB Atlas, and Elasticsearch. , a leading provider of data integration software, announces the availability of SymmetricDS Pro version 3.13 database replication software with cross-platform support for more than 30 database platforms. This release features log-based change data capture for PostgreSQL, bi-directional data replication for both Azure Cosmos and MongoDB Atlas databases, and streaming changes for Elasticsearch.
Commerce.AI Launches In AWS Marketplace

AWS customers worldwide now gain access to Commerce.AI, giving companies and their teams an easy way to leverage the power of unstructured data to build next generation customer experiences. , a leading CX AI platform, announced today that it is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with listings from...
Khoros Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Customer Engagement

Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, celebrates its 20th anniversary. The milestone marks 20 years since the founding of one of its legacy companies, Lithium Technologies, and the beginning of its journey towards a unified hub for omnichannel, digital customer engagement. “As we commemorate our...
Advertising Industry Veterans John Donahue and Chris Copeland Launch Biddable Media Consultancy “Up & to the Right”

New firm helps marketers to increase agility and performance of quickly accelerating auction-based advertising investments. Seeking to address the growing importance of biddable media in advertising, industry veterans John Donahue and Chris Copeland today announced the launch of Up & to the Right, a consultancy bringing together Donahue’s advisory business, WLxJS, and Copeland’s growth consultancy, C2Next. Up & to the Right will focus exclusively on biddable media, encompassing all programmatic channels as well as search, ecommerce and social platforms. With growth accelerating rapidly over the last 18 months, these channels now account for in excess of 60% of all media investment, with total market size projections increasing by $120B over just the past year.
Armorblox Integrates Its Email Security Platform With Microsoft Sentinel and Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Extends Microsoft’s Security Capabilities to Help Stop Email-based BEC and Phishing Attacks. Armorblox, a cybersecurity innovator that helps organizations communicate more securely over email, announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions into Microsoft’s security product ecosystem to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.
Phonexa Wins 9 Vega Digital Awards

Phonexa’s striking lineage of creative recognition for its award-winning video series has crossed into design and the company’s website as the marketing automation platform won nine different Vega Digital Awards. Marketing Technology News: Why 99% Of Your Website Visitors Bounce (And How To Fix It) Phonexa’s three-part ad series “The...
Dynatrace Unifies Log Monitoring and PurePath Distributed Tracing to Enhance Analytics for Modern Clouds

Precise, AI-powered insights enable DevOps and SRE teams to proactively optimize cloud-native applications and infrastructure. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced it has enhanced its analytics capabilities for modern multicloud and hybrid environments by unifying its AI-powered log monitoring with PurePath®, its distributed tracing and code-level analysis technology. By leveraging the Dynatrace® platform to automatically connect logs and traces, analyze them in real-time, and assemble the data for AI-powered analytics, organizations can more effectively and proactively optimize digital services to innovate faster, and scale smoothly.
Komprise Named Winner of the 2021 Product of the Year Award by the National Association of Broadcasters

Komprise achieved distinction in the Cloud Computing and Virtualization category. Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management, announces that it has been recognized as a winner in the third annual NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The awards recognize significant and promising new products and technologies relevant to media and entertainment.
Blue Yonder Empowers Retailers to Drive Personalized, Omni-Channel Commerce Experiences

Focused on empowering retailers to meet and exceed the rapidly evolving consumer expectations around fulfillment speed, convenience and accuracy, and to reduce the cost to fulfill, Blue Yonder has launched several microservices under the Luminate™ Commerce portfolio to help retailers meet the demands of consumers. These individually deployable, augmentative microservices offer a reimagined and personalized consumer experience by allowing retailers to ensure order and fulfillment accuracy.
IDEMIA Identity and Security, North America Launches Mobile ID Technology in Mississippi

IDEMIA, I&S, North America, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, including TSA PreCheck®, announced today that it has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Safety (DPS) to introduce Mobile ID to its residents as part of its plan to modernize the services provided to residents. Mobile ID is a digitized version of a physical driver license that allows citizens to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone and gives users more control over their identity, with unprecedented security and privacy.
