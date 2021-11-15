ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer temperatures before another cold front arrives

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdRsC_0cx1mkqA00

We will see warmer temperatures before another cold front arrives later in the week.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “This November has brought us super pleasant fall weather, and the upcoming week is no exception. Expect mostly sunny days this week as a gradual warming trend takes off. Mornings and evenings will be cool and pleasant, while the afternoons will be sunny and comfortable.”

MONDAY: A chilly start. Sunny and pleasant. Low: S 49, N 44. High: 73

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: S 60, N 54. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, more humid. Partly cloudy. Low: S 61, N 56. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and more humid. Spotty showers. Low: S 65, N 59. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Mild temps. Low: S 57, N 53. High: 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Mild temps. Low: S 60, N 54. High: 70.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Soggy at times Saturday, Sunday before strong cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a washout this weekend, but it will be on the grayer side. With the wind off of the Atlantic all weekend, expect periods of showers and downpours, highest for the first of the day Saturday. Highs under mainly cloudy skies top out in the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times through the weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwltv
KVUE

Next cold front arrives Sunday; stormy weather likely Thanksgiving Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Happy weekend! Friday brought us picture-perfect weather and it's rolling into the start of the weekend. The forecast gets a bit busier for the second half of weekend, starting with a Sunday cold front. Ahead of the front, Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend with a mostly to partly sunny sky and highs back in the 70s.
AUSTIN, TX
KWQC

Warmer temperatures this weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night but that will keep temperatures on the mild side overnight. We’ll start off Saturday with temps in the. 30s. For the Festival Of Trees Parade in downtown Davenport temps...
DAVENPORT, IA
news4sanantonio.com

Temperatures to get a little warmer before heading into the holidays

Heading into the weekend, expect a generally quiet forecast with temperatures warmer than what we have been seeing. For Saturday, we'll see copious amounts of clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70's for most of the area. Humidity increases...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSLS

Cool this weekend ahead of another strong cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Make sure to bundle up this morning as lows begin in the 20s across our region of Virginia. Throughout the day, temperatures won’t warm up much. Luckily, winds will be calmer for Christmas decorating. Afternoon highs will be similar to yesterday as we reach the 40s and...
ROANOKE, VA
KRQE News 13

Warmer Saturday before another cold front arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns through Saturday. A cold front cools things off again Sunday. Our weather becomes more unsettled for the week of Thanksgiving. Crime: APD: Woman found fatally shot inside vehicle in northeast Albuquerque. Investigations: New details on what sparked Amber Alert for Albuquerque boy. Albuquerque:...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS DFW

Weekend Looking (Mostly) Dry

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A warming trend starts your weekend as we count down to Thanksgiving. Your Saturday will have sunshine and brisk winds: Weekend Forecast A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover most of the day as temperatures drop. Highs are expected only in the mid 60s. With the lack of sunshine and brisk north winds, it’ll feel very much like jacket weather. The front will even produce a few showers here and there, almost all of this activity will be east of the I-35 corridor.   Sunday A.M. has a small rain chance. Your Thanksgiving forecast includes rain. We are still several days away but right now the chances for rain look rather good. There is some question on if the rain will linger much into Friday or even Saturday. We will certainly keep you posted as we get closer! Temperatures will certainly be cooler, it’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy