We will see warmer temperatures before another cold front arrives later in the week.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “This November has brought us super pleasant fall weather, and the upcoming week is no exception. Expect mostly sunny days this week as a gradual warming trend takes off. Mornings and evenings will be cool and pleasant, while the afternoons will be sunny and comfortable.”

MONDAY: A chilly start. Sunny and pleasant. Low: S 49, N 44. High: 73

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: S 60, N 54. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, more humid. Partly cloudy. Low: S 61, N 56. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and more humid. Spotty showers. Low: S 65, N 59. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Mild temps. Low: S 57, N 53. High: 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower. Mild temps. Low: S 60, N 54. High: 70.