YUBA CITY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a motorcycle rider Wednesday. The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. when officers say the driver of a white sedan tried to make an abrupt turn into the AM/PM store at Highway 20 and Gray Ave. in Yuba City, turning right in front of a motorcycle in the next lane.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO