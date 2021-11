On Tuesday, the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 15 last week, moved up one spot to no. 14. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl. Last week, we wrote about where BYU would need to be ranked this year to qualify for a NY6 bowl. In short, BYU will need win out first and foremost. Then they will need multiple dominoes to fall in their favor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO