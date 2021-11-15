Stephanie Wear unveiled as head of aviation development at Gatwick Airport

Future Travel Experience is excited to unveil the FTE Airport Transformation Power List Americas 2021. Through this initiative we want to shine a light on those who are pioneering new approaches that have the potential to improve travel for passengers and make the industry safer, more efficient and commercially successful. This year’s edition champions the most transformative digital change enablers within the airline and airport industry in the Americas region for their outstanding efforts to lead how their organisation has embraced innovation in order to recover and thrive following the wide-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of their leadership and achievements, each member of the Power List will receive a complimentary “Golden Ticket” to our flagship FTE Global 2021 show, taking place in Las Vegas on 7-9 December. Three of them will be awarded with an “Outstanding Achievement” trophy during the FTE Global Networking Reception, which will provide the venue for us to announce and honour our nominees and winners, amongst industry friends and colleagues.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO