Stephanie Wear unveiled as head of aviation development at Gatwick Airport

By Meet the Editors
passengerterminaltoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Gatwick Airport has announced the appointment of Stephanie Wear as its new head of aviation development. Wear was previously director of air service development and cargo services for the City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation, which owns and operates Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. In her new...

