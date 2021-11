It saddens me to read that our Councilman Zach Hilton wants to try to eliminate our SRO (School Resource Officer) from our Gilroy schools. There may be other cities that don’t have an SRO due to budget cuts or lack of support from the community. Councilman Hilton, we are not like other cities. We have community members that support our police department and who want what is best for our schools and students.

GILROY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO