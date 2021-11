Blockchain technology made a significant impact across the internet. Many companies now work towards ways to integrate this technology into their operations. The technology first emerged in 2008 by an individual or group of people operating under Satoshi Nakamoto. Blockchain led to the development of Bitcoin, and it is the world's first cryptocurrency. Following this creation, the technology can work for other industries too. One notable example of the effectiveness of blockchain technology is the cryptocurrency exchange. Many businesses now want to launch their profitable crypto exchange and benefit from the technology's many uses.

