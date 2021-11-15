Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

70 percent of software suppliers collect usage data, but only 26 percent believe they do it very well. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2021 report. Part of an annual series, this report identifies best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data, as demonstrated by the 26 percent of respondents who report the ability to collect this very well (a number that jumps to 38 percent for suppliers using a commercial software usage analytics solution).

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO