Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamut, The Leader in Local OTT, announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV...

