Four decades after their last album, the Swedish pop group ABBA released a 10 song project and stepped into their return to the music scene with Voyage. The band announced this return on a YouTube livestream in September of this year. Rumors and buzz around their return to the music scene circulated the corners of the internet. Notably, Voyage contains odes to their greatest hits, and themes of belonging and loyalty. The album is nostalgic and original at the same time, something truly needed in a time where everything is so uncertain.

