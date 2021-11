Emory & Henry’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). “We are pleased to learn that we received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education,” Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson, founding dean of the School of Nursing, said. “Accreditation means that we have demonstrated compliance with nursing educational standards. Our recent graduates and current students can be assured that they are graduating from an accredited program. It is an ongoing process and we will diligently continue to improve to deliver educational excellence.”

