Miami, FL

Miami investment firm buys lease on Trump International Hotel in D.C.

By Karen Curtis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami investment group is buying the lease on Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and will likely change the name. The deal is reportedly worth 375-million-dollars for the hotel near the White...

ARTnews

Billionaire Citadel Founder Kenneth Griffin Is Buyer of $43 M. U.S. Constitution Copy

Citadel cofounder and mega-collector Kenneth Griffin is the buyer of a rare copy of the United States constitution, which he purchased for $43.2 million (with fees) at Sotheby’s on Thursday night. Griffin competed for the historic document during a single-lot evening sale in New York that was sandwiched between two contemporary art sales. Beating one other bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s head of private sales David Schrader, Griffin placed the winning bid of $41 million, more than doubling its $15 million low estimate. The Chicago mogul said he would loan the document for exhibition to the Crystal Bridges Museum of...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Washington, D.C. hotel sells for $375m

The Trump Organization has reached a deal with the investment fund CGI Merchant Group to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., for $375 million, reported Wall Street Journal and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Trump International Hotel is in an historic building...
WASHINGTON, DC
eturbonews.com

Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold

Despite Trump’s false claim that it brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million. The Trump International Hotel is located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington. The historic building belongs to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
WEKU

Trump's controversial hotel in D.C. will reportedly be sold and renamed

Former President Donald Trump's company has agreed to sell its Trump International Hotel operation in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be worth $375 million and will result in the Trump name being removed from the landmark property that stands close to the White House.
POTUS
DCist

Goodbye Trump Hotel, Hello Waldorf Astoria D.C.

The tallest building in downtown Washington, besides the Washington Monument, is a monument to another president: Donald J. Trump. Now, the gold letters on the Trump International Hotel could be removed for good: the Trump Organization is selling the hotel, and it will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
connectcre.com

Trump International Hotel Pending for $375M, to Become a Waldorf Astoria

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, is under contract for $375 million, according to published reports. The buyer, Miami-based CGI Merchant Group has reached an agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., to convert the Pennsylvania Avenue property to a Waldorf Astoria managed by Hilton. The transaction is expected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelmole.com

Trump name to be dumped from D.C hotel

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C is changing hands. It will be rebranded to a Waldorf Astoria hotel according to reports. A deal worth $375 million has been agreed for the operations by Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group, according to The Wall Street Journal. Monthly rent for the...
U.S. POLITICS
loyaltylobby.com

Trump Washington D.C. To Become Waldorf Astoria

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump Washington D.C. Hotel is set to change owner for $375M and become reflagged with Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand. The Miami-based CGI has reached an agreement to take over the lease that runs close to 100 years. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, and Trump’s name removed from the building and replaced with the Waldorf Astoria.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump Reportedly Sells 'Crown Jewel' Hotel; New Owners To Dump His Name

Donald Trump is reportedly selling his Washington hotel, the money-losing property once billed as the “crown jewel” of his real estate empire. CGI Merchant Group will buy the rights to the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue for $375 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Trump’s divisive name will come down from the hotel, which Hilton will run as part of its Waldorf Astoria portfolio.
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump Organization reaches deal to sell rights to Trump International Hotel

The Trump family has reportedly reached a deal to sell the rights to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. According to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, the Miami-based CGI Merchant Group will pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the high-end luxury hotel just a short walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Robb Report

One of Only 13 Remaining Copies of the US Constitution Just Sold For $43 Million

On Thursday night, in between two contemporary art sales, Sotheby’s sold a rare copy of the United States constitution for $43 million, making it one of the most expensive historic documents ever to be sold at auction. The edition was sold by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman, and is one of 13 surviving first copies of the founding document. It is the only version that remains in private hands. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new owner’s namesake foundation, which promotes educational causes related to Constitutional history. Two bidders on the phone with Sotheby’s chairman Brooke Lampley and David Schrader,...
POLITICS

