Miami investment firm buys lease on Trump International Hotel in D.C.

On Thursday night, in between two contemporary art sales, Sotheby’s sold a rare copy of the United States constitution for $43 million, making it one of the most expensive historic documents ever to be sold at auction.
The edition was sold by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman, and is one of 13 surviving first copies of the founding document. It is the only version that remains in private hands. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new owner’s namesake foundation, which promotes educational causes related to Constitutional history.
Two bidders on the phone with Sotheby’s chairman Brooke Lampley and David Schrader,...
