ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uAQL_0cx1kane00

West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary has opened more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.

Trulieve Cannabis debuted a retail location in Morgantown on Friday, with a second shop opening in Weston Monday.

The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.

In order to access and buy products from a dispensary, residents must have a West Virginia medical marijuana card.

Residents with serious medical conditions can register for the card at www.medcanwv.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Report names West Virginia worst state for smoking

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The American Lung Association discovered that West Virginia is the worst state for smoking in the nation and among the worst states for new lung cancer cases and screenings.   Molly Pisciotanno, Director of Advocacy for West Virginia says the state ranked low in several categories.   We were below average and or in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia vaccine lottery winners; Do it for Babydog Round 3

HARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes. Mauren Fisher of Fairmont has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund. An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes […]
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
Weston, WV
Health
WTRF- 7News

Yearly overdose deaths top 100,000 following COVID lockdowns

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – For just about everyone—the last two years have been one uncertain step forward after another. But for many of us, that uncertainty has morphed into despair, and today the country is reckoning with that pain. For the first time, the number of yearly overdose deaths has grown to a six-figure total, […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man charged after stabbing West Virginia EMS worker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Texas man has been charged after stabbing a Monongalia County EMS worker while being transported for an unknown medical problem. On Nov. 16, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to Monongalia General Hospital in reference to a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they made contact with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy