First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

West Virginia’s first medical cannabis dispensary has opened more than four years after state lawmakers allowed a regulatory system for those products to be established.

Trulieve Cannabis debuted a retail location in Morgantown on Friday, with a second shop opening in Weston Monday.

The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.

In order to access and buy products from a dispensary, residents must have a West Virginia medical marijuana card.

Residents with serious medical conditions can register for the card at www.medcanwv.org.

