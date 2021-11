On November 16, the NCBSN and six other top US nursing organizations issued an urgent policy brief to remind members of the most trusted profession to honor that trust and fight misinformation related to Covid-19. “When identifying themselves by their profession, nurses are professionally accountable for the information they provide to the public,” the brief states, and warns nurses that “dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and the well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”

