The StreamGeeks Summit 3.0 is the third annual educational gathering focused on live streaming and video production. It is scheduled for Dec. 10. The StreamGeeks are a West Chester-based video production company that has helped pioneer new methods of live video streaming since its start in 2017. Live streaming has become a crucial tool for online communications, and the need for training in this growing industry has surged in recent years.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO