ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Tower to buy data center operator CoreSite for $7.5 billion

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSLar_0cx1kEZm00

(Reuters) - American Tower Corp on Monday agreed to buy U.S. data center operator CoreSite Realty Corp for $7.51 billion in cash to tap into a sector that has seen a boom in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer price of $170 per share represents a premium of about 5.7% to CoreSite’s closing price on Nov. 9, when Reuters first reported talks of the deal.

Shares of CoreSite rose 2.1% to $170.25 in premarket trading.

The Denver-based company has more than 24 operating data center facilities in North America, leasing out space to companies that outsource some of their computing power. It started as a company of private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc and became publicly listed a decade ago.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

J.P. Morgan was the lead financial adviser to American Tower, while Evercore served as CoreSite’s financial adviser.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
Reuters

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
connectcre.com

Data Center Operators Confront the Sector’s Sustainability Question

As this week’s back-to-back pair of entity-level deals valued in the 11-figure range make clear, data centers are a growth sector. Driving demand in the sector is “the IT transformation of large companies, government agencies, healthcare, education, and anyone else requiring an online presence,” accelerated by the rise of remote work during the pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield reports. With anywhere from 3 to 4 gigawatts under construction globally at any given time, the growth is fueling concerns about sustainability at the local level.
EDUCATION
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Set to Profit From Booming Infrastructure Investment

Bloom Energy could take hydrogen technology mainstream. Proterra has a diversified EV business, but the conversion to electric transit buses and commercial vans is driving its growth. The passage of the infrastructure act is just one of many catalysts fueling ChargePoint’s growth. President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Telenor and CP Group discuss $7.5 billion Thailand telecom merger

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand that could form a new market leader in the Southeast Asian country. A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor’s Total Access Communication (Dtac) and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Coresite#Computing Power#American Tower Corp#Coresite Realty Corp#Carlyle Group Inc
Seekingalpha.com

Data Center REITs: Merger Madness

The Data Center REIT sector has been substantially and rapidly transformed as the three largest data center portfolio acquisitions in history have been announced in just the past several months. REIT Rankings: Data Centers. The Data Center REIT sector has been substantially and rapidly transformed as the three largest data...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.12% higher to $2,960.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $51.36 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Data center companies CyrusOne and CoreSite acquired in deals totaling $25B

Let’s start with the bigger of the two deals. KKR, a well-known private equity firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, a company that invests in infrastructure companies like data centers, both saw fit to pay CyrusOne a 25% premium on its closing stock price of $72.57 per share back on September 27 under the terms of the deal.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Record

Investors buy The Markets at Town Center

Big V Property Group and Equity Street Capital announced Nov. 15 they bought The Markets at Town Center next to St. Johns Town Center. The 254,089-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. It will be managed by Big V Property Group. The sale was not recorded with the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Data Center Knowledge

Data Center Boom Reaps $18.8 Billion in Deal Volume in a Day

(Bloomberg) -- Two major data-center operators agreed to be acquired Monday in deals worth a combined $18.8 billion, highlighting the fast-moving consolidation of cloud computing assets ahead of a new generation of 5G and fiber-optic network services. KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire data-center owner CyrusOne...
MARKETS
Forbes

American Tower A Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.01% Yield

American Tower has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $18.18B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.01% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at American Tower Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

American Tower Acquires CoreSite: Paying A Hefty Price For A Niche Opportunity

American Tower struck a deal to acquire CoreSite Realty, valuing the latter at $10.1 billion. On November 15th, news broke that American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a major telecommunications towers company, had agreed to purchase CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a data center operator, in a transaction valued at roughly $10.1 billion. This marks a significant premium over where the company traded for previously, but it underscores just how much American Tower views the potential of combining with the firm. Ultimately, investors in CoreSite should view this transaction as a massive positive because of the hefty multiple the company's management achieved. Meanwhile, investors in American Tower should be happy, but only if that firm can achieve the upside from this transaction that it believes is possible. Otherwise, it boxes though American Tower may have paid too high premium for the business.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Restaurant Brands to Buy Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion

Restaurant Brands (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report shares rose Monday, after the owner of Burger King and Popeyes announced it’s buying Firehouse Subs restaurant chain for $1 billion in cash. Restaurant Brands expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to diluted net earnings per share. The company...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy