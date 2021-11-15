BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.

