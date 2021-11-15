ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory Monday: Bills Beat The Jets

the buffalo bills
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out some of the best celebrations and...

www.buffalobills.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports

WR Cole Beasley (ribs) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) RB Zack Moss (concussion) S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Beasley was injured prior to Week 9 vs. the Jaguars but played. … Edmunds, Johnson, Johnson, Moss were injured in Week 9. … Brown, Knox did not play vs. the Jags.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills will head south and out of state this weekend to face their division foes, the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but at the same time they have pulled off two huge upsets. They beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 4 and beat the Cincinnati Bengals one week after Cincinnati whooped the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Times Union

Jets vs. Bills: How to watch and stream online

As the NFL season moves forward into Week 10, the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) in Sunday’s matchup. This AFC East battle can potentially have big effects on the AFC playoff picture, as the Bills have their eyes on the No. 1 seed and the only bye of the postseason.
NFL
State
New York State
baltimorenews.net

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bills

Rookie Zach Wilson Returns to Practice; Joe Flacco Will Be Club’s Backup QB in Week 10 Eric Allen. Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. While White and rookie QB Zach Wilson, who remains out with a PCL sprain, resume practicing this week, only White will suit up in Week 10.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Bills 45, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17. Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills at Jets game predictions | Week 10

Will the Buffalo Bills bounce back after an embarrassing 9-6 loss to a Jacksonville Jaguars team that hadn't won a game on American soil in 14 months? Nearly our entire panel believes so, as they're backing the Bills to cover an 11.5-point spread against the inferior but feisty New York Jets on the road Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills at Jets: 3 Storylines, Starting With Their Offensive Line

The Buffalo Bills can be perceived as classic bullies eight games into their season. Their five wins have been by an average margin of 26 points, none of them under 15. Their three losses have been by an average margin of 4.3 points, none over seven. What it means is...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Allen, Bills D Dominate White, Jets In Rout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills heard it all after an embarrassing loss last week to Jacksonville. Maybe they’re not as good as everyone thought. Maybe they’re overrated. Maybe they’re pretenders. And then they reminded everyone of why that was probably just an ugly bump...
NFL
jetnation.com

Encouraging Signs for Jets as they Look Ahead to Matchup with Bills

The Buffalo Bills will be keen on a win after a rather embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills have the New York Jets up next and will hope to make good this time around, having lost 9-6 to the Jags, a result they did not feel like taking on the chin.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Bills Game Thread

It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the first place Buffalo Bills. The Jets are coming off a 45 - 30 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last week, a game in which the Jets defense was absolutely destroyed by the Colts’ offense. The Jets welcome back their #1 wide receiver Corey Davis this week. Quarterback Mike White gets a third consecutive start after last week’s effort was cut short by an arm injury. White and the Jets offense will face a formidable challenge in the Bills’ #1 ranked defense. The Bills defense has had its way with pretty much every quarterback the Bills have faced this year. Given the magnitude of the challenge for the Jets offense, it will probably take a great effort by the Jets’ worst in the NFL defense for the Jets to have any chance at winning today. Fingers crossed the Jets defense comes out breathing fire.
NFL
Newsday

Jets vs. Bills

The Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Week 10 NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against Ronald Blair #54 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills cruise to 45-17 win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — After last week’s sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they’ve been looking for in Sunday’s 45-17 win against the New York Jets. The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, […]
NFL
WGR550

Bills roll in Meadowlands against Jets

The Buffalo Bills were humming from start-to-finish, scoring early and often on offense and forcing five takeaways from Mike White and the New York Jets offense in a 45-17 win in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills beat Jets 45-17: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

At MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills led by just a touchdown late in the second quarter when Stefon Diggs caught a pass for 57 yards down the left sideline, then grabbed a 12-yard touchdown. When he was ruled out of bounds, the Bills ran the same play. The second attempt counted, giving Buffalo a 17-3 lead with less than a minute until halftime. The score remained unchanged at intermission because Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble with the Jets in field goal range. The late score and turnover set the tone for the second-half rout.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills at Jets: Matt Breida is our player of the game

Week 10 provided the Buffalo Bills a get-right moment against the New York Jets. After dropping a low-scoring affair last weekend where the offense couldn’t get anything going, the Robert Salah’s Jets defense appeared outmatched from the start versus Josh Allen and company. The easy play here would be to nominate Allen or Stefon Diggs. Certainly, Diggs had a truly dominant coming out party, and that came via an efficient and proficient day by Josh Allen. But our virtual game ball this week goes to Matt Breida for his great work out of the backfield.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Jets

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in a 45-17 Week 10 win against the New York Jets:. The usual 100 percent club only had two players in it, OL Ike Boettger and Spencer Brown, who recently missed time due to a back injury. Usually the whole O-line and QB Josh Allen is there, but starters were sat.
NFL
buffstaterecord.com

5 observations from Bills win against Jets

After a crushing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, the Bills were able to get back on track on Sunday with a convincing win against their division rivals, the New York Jets. Buffalo dominated the game in all 3 phases, and never let New York within reach of the game. After questions surrounding the team’s performance began surfacing last week, the Bills needed to respond in a commanding fashion, and they did just that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 keys for the Dolphins to beat the Jets in Week 11

The 3-7 Miami Dolphins are traveling to the Meadowlands in Week 11 to take on the 2-7 New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. Brian Flores’ team is starting to feel more confident, especially after an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in Week 10. Their defense has been playing great, but their offense has yet to pick up the pace.
NFL

