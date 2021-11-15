Victory Monday: Bills Beat The Jets

The New York Jets’ defensive scheme gives them an upper hand against the Bills offense. But will the defensive line come through this time?. After playing poorly over the last few weeks, the New York Jets‘ defense has a chance to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills. As weird as...
WR Cole Beasley (ribs) LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) RB Zack Moss (concussion) S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Beasley was injured prior to Week 9 vs. the Jaguars but played. … Edmunds, Johnson, Johnson, Moss were injured in Week 9. … Brown, Knox did not play vs. the Jags.
The Buffalo Bills will head south and out of state this weekend to face their division foes, the New York Jets. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but at the same time they have pulled off two huge upsets. They beat the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 4 and beat the Cincinnati Bengals one week after Cincinnati whooped the Baltimore Ravens.
As the NFL season moves forward into Week 10, the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) in Sunday’s matchup. This AFC East battle can potentially have big effects on the AFC playoff picture, as the Bills have their eyes on the No. 1 seed and the only bye of the postseason.
Rookie Zach Wilson Returns to Practice; Joe Flacco Will Be Club’s Backup QB in Week 10 Eric Allen. Mike White will make this third consecutive start when the New York Jets (2-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday. While White and rookie QB Zach Wilson, who remains out with a PCL sprain, resume practicing this week, only White will suit up in Week 10.
In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17. Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.
Will the Buffalo Bills bounce back after an embarrassing 9-6 loss to a Jacksonville Jaguars team that hadn't won a game on American soil in 14 months? Nearly our entire panel believes so, as they're backing the Bills to cover an 11.5-point spread against the inferior but feisty New York Jets on the road Sunday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills can be perceived as classic bullies eight games into their season. Their five wins have been by an average margin of 26 points, none of them under 15. Their three losses have been by an average margin of 4.3 points, none over seven. What it means is...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills heard it all after an embarrassing loss last week to Jacksonville. Maybe they’re not as good as everyone thought. Maybe they’re overrated. Maybe they’re pretenders. And then they reminded everyone of why that was probably just an ugly bump...
The Buffalo Bills will be keen on a win after a rather embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills have the New York Jets up next and will hope to make good this time around, having lost 9-6 to the Jags, a result they did not feel like taking on the chin.
It’s week 10 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the first place Buffalo Bills. The Jets are coming off a 45 - 30 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts last week, a game in which the Jets defense was absolutely destroyed by the Colts’ offense. The Jets welcome back their #1 wide receiver Corey Davis this week. Quarterback Mike White gets a third consecutive start after last week’s effort was cut short by an arm injury. White and the Jets offense will face a formidable challenge in the Bills’ #1 ranked defense. The Bills defense has had its way with pretty much every quarterback the Bills have faced this year. Given the magnitude of the challenge for the Jets offense, it will probably take a great effort by the Jets’ worst in the NFL defense for the Jets to have any chance at winning today. Fingers crossed the Jets defense comes out breathing fire.
The Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Week 10 NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against Ronald Blair #54 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — After last week’s sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they’ve been looking for in Sunday’s 45-17 win against the New York Jets. The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, […]
The Buffalo Bills were humming from start-to-finish, scoring early and often on offense and forcing five takeaways from Mike White and the New York Jets offense in a 45-17 win in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
At MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills led by just a touchdown late in the second quarter when Stefon Diggs caught a pass for 57 yards down the left sideline, then grabbed a 12-yard touchdown. When he was ruled out of bounds, the Bills ran the same play. The second attempt counted, giving Buffalo a 17-3 lead with less than a minute until halftime. The score remained unchanged at intermission because Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble with the Jets in field goal range. The late score and turnover set the tone for the second-half rout.
Week 10 provided the Buffalo Bills a get-right moment against the New York Jets. After dropping a low-scoring affair last weekend where the offense couldn’t get anything going, the Robert Salah’s Jets defense appeared outmatched from the start versus Josh Allen and company. The easy play here would be to nominate Allen or Stefon Diggs. Certainly, Diggs had a truly dominant coming out party, and that came via an efficient and proficient day by Josh Allen. But our virtual game ball this week goes to Matt Breida for his great work out of the backfield.
Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in a 45-17 Week 10 win against the New York Jets:. The usual 100 percent club only had two players in it, OL Ike Boettger and Spencer Brown, who recently missed time due to a back injury. Usually the whole O-line and QB Josh Allen is there, but starters were sat.
After a crushing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, the Bills were able to get back on track on Sunday with a convincing win against their division rivals, the New York Jets. Buffalo dominated the game in all 3 phases, and never let New York within reach of the game. After questions surrounding the team’s performance began surfacing last week, the Bills needed to respond in a commanding fashion, and they did just that.
The 3-7 Miami Dolphins are traveling to the Meadowlands in Week 11 to take on the 2-7 New York Jets at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. Brian Flores’ team is starting to feel more confident, especially after an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night in Week 10. Their defense has been playing great, but their offense has yet to pick up the pace.
